TWISP - An Okanogan County woman is nursing a dog back to health after the animal had been seen wandering on Loup Loup Pass for about a week.
Rita Kessell of Team Okanogan Animal Rescue took the emaciated animal in on Aug. 7. The great dane has been temporarily named 'Little Miss.'
Little Miss was found extremely underweight and still is based on photographic evidence published by Kessell. Kessell says the dog's weight came in at 49.8 lbs. and is supposed to be 80 lbs. at minimum, according to the veterinarian she took Little Miss to. However, Kessell says Little Miss is up to eating 2 1/4 cups of food a day since Monday and is being fed four times a day at four hours apart.
Despite the animal's improved eating habits, Little Miss has tested positive for hookworms. A hookworm is an intestinal parasite that can cause infections.
"...means she has to stay in the kennel on concrete for the next several weeks - no walks on the lawn at all and no nose to nose with the other dogs. We have to bleach dip our shoes when exiting and are putting up a perimeter fence to keep our personal dogs from getting too close," Kessell wrote.
Once the dog is fully nursed back to full health, Rita says Little Miss will be put up for adoption through Okanogan Angels if the dog's owners do not come forward.
"She is soooo loving, after each meal she gets a whole body rub and a nice heart to heart. Her spirit is lifting," Kessell added.