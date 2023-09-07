YAKIMA – After nearly eight decades of resting as an unknown soldier in Belgium's Ardennes American Cemetery, the remains of U.S. Army Capt. Donald Froemke will finally find peace at home in Yakima.
Capt. Froemke met a tragic end on Oct. 5, 1944, during Operation Market Garden in Opheusden, The Netherlands. His unit came under intense German fire, ultimately leading to his untimely demise. Following a series of misidentifications post-war, another soldier’s remains were erroneously buried under Froemke’s name in the United States Military Cemetery Neuville in Belgium. In 1949, adhering to the wishes of the Froemke family, the body was exhumed and transferred to Yakima for burial.
However, in 1951, the American Graves Registration Command stumbled upon another set of remains accompanied by Capt. Froemke's identification bracelet near Opheusden. A concrete identification remained elusive, relegating Capt. Froemke to the status of an unknown soldier. Not until 2021, when the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency undertook the task of exhuming the remains, was a positive identification made in the following year.
A commemorative graveside service is slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Tahoma Cemetery. Ellen Holloway, Froemke's niece, fondly spoke of the burial site, noting its scenic setting beneath a tree, which she believes her uncle, a former Forest Service employee, would have cherished. “It’s a beautiful place...” said Holloway.
Before serving his nation, Froemke graduated from Yakima High School, pursued a major in forestry at State College of Washington, and worked as a range manager for the Forest Service. His military career commenced on March 6, 1941. His noteworthy contributions include surveying the Yakima Training Center, and upon finishing engineers training, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant.
Army Lt. Col. Tim Horn emphasized Capt. Froemke's pivotal role in shaping the Training Center’s legacy. He urges residents, especially veterans, to attend the upcoming service or public visitation. "This is a great opportunity to recognize Capt. Froemke... and show his family our thanks for the sacrifice he made to our Nation,” Horn remarked.
Holloway, born after her uncle's passing, mentioned her father’s silence on his brother's fate and the war. The uncertainties surrounding Capt. Froemke's resting place and the death of their mother in 1946 made the subsequent years profoundly challenging. "It was definitely a sad time,” Holloway recalled.
She extends gratitude for the efforts to rally veterans and the community to honor her uncle's legacy, expressing, “I think it will be a good way to thank all our veterans, those who are here and those who are gone.”
Meanwhile, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency is diligently working to identify the soldier initially mislabeled as Froemke.
A public visitation is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 7-8 at Brookside Funeral Home, 500 Mountain View Ave., Ellensburg. The community's attendance will not only honor Capt. Froemke's memory but also shed light on the sacrifices made by countless others during the tumultuous war years.