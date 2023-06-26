ELLENSBURG - The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame (ERHOF) is gearing up for its highly anticipated induction ceremony, set to take place on August 26th at Central Washington University's Student Union and Recreation Center (SURC). This year's event will be a part of the grand celebration marking the 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo.
The Ellensburg Rodeo board, in collaboration with ERHOF, has organized a banquet and special tribute to honor the rodeo's rich history. The induction ceremony will serve as a kickoff to the centennial celebration, showcasing the extraordinary talent that has graced the rodeo over the past century. Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.erhof.org.
Nip Tucker, the chair of the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame induction committee, expressed his excitement about the upcoming ceremony. "We want the 2023 Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame induction to demonstrate the awesome level of talent in our 100-year-old rodeo," Tucker stated. "This year's Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame inductees are rodeo superstars."
The prestigious list of inductees includes Justin McKee, Dan Mortensen, Cody Ohl, Rich Skelton, and Rob Smets, all of whom have left an indelible mark on the rodeo world.
Justin McKee, renowned announcer and one of the most popular figures in the history of the Ellensburg Rodeo, will be inducted into ERHOF's "Participant" category. McKee's deep knowledge, good nature, humor, patriotism, and religious faith have endeared him to audiences since he first joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 1993. McKee has been the announcer for every Ellensburg Rodeo since 2000, surpassing the record tenure of the legendary George Prescott.
Dan Mortensen, a Montana saddle bronc rider, will join the hall of fame as a "National Competitor." With seven world championships and numerous accolades to his name, Mortensen's skill and dedication to the sport have made him a true rodeo legend. He is a 2009 inductee to the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
Cody Ohl, a Texas native, has achieved great success in the tiedown roping discipline. Ohl's illustrious career includes five world titles and a world all-around championship. His impressive achievements extend to the Ellensburg Rodeo, where he has claimed three calf roping buckles and the all-around title in 1999. Ohl's induction into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2020 solidified his status as a rodeo rock star.
Rich Skelton, a Texan team roper, holds the record for eight consecutive world team roping titles. Alongside his partner Speed Williams, Skelton dominated the rodeo circuit from 1997 to 2004. Skelton's success is attributed to his exceptional horses, his partnership with Williams, and his unwavering dedication to his craft.
Rob Smets, an acclaimed bullfighter, will also be honored at the ceremony. Known as "The Kamikaze Kid," Smets has made six appearances at the National Finals Rodeo and has earned a reputation for his fearless and protective approach to bullfighting. Smets worked the Ellensburg Rodeo for six memorable years and is recognized for revolutionizing the appearance of bullfighters with his unique style.
While the previous induction banquets were held at the Spirit Therapeutic Riding Center, this year's event has returned to Central Washington University's SURC ballroom due to the expected large crowds attending the Ellensburg Rodeo Centennial celebration. The Kittitas County Cattlewomen, who catered the previous induction ceremonies, will be participating as sponsors of a "Dessert Dash" auction during the SURC event.
As the Ellensburg Rodeo prepares to celebrate its centennial, the induction of these rodeo superstars into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame will undoubtedly be a highlight of the festivities. The ERHOF induction committee and the Ellensburg Rodeo board invite all rodeo enthusiasts to join them in honoring these extraordinary individuals and their contributions to the sport. For more information and ticket purchases, please visit www.erhof.org.