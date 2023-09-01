ELLENSBURG - As Labor Day weekend ushers in the month of September, the city of Ellensburg is once again alive with the sound of hooves and the cheers of rodeo enthusiasts.
The Ellensburg Rodeo, which began humbly in 1923 as a spirited competition between local ranchers, farmers, and Yakama Nation tribal members, marks its 100th year this Labor Day weekend, standing proud as one of the nation's premier rodeo events.
Growing from its roots as a local competition, the rodeo now attracts big-name contestants from across the nation. These talented professionals, traversing the PRCA circuit, compete fiercely in Ellensburg, vying for a share of the whopping $700,000 in prize money before heading to major events in Pendleton and Las Vegas.
This centenary celebration was inaugurated with the WestStar Best of the Best Roping competition on Wednesday. Throughout the weekend, fans will witness a diverse range of rodeo events, from bareback riding and steer wrestling to saddle bronc riding and women’s barrel racing. The much-anticipated extreme bulls on Saturday night promises to be one of the most thrilling spectacles, ensuring an adrenaline-packed evening for attendees.
In tandem with the Kittitas County Fair, the rodeo festivities are expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors. Together, these events play a pivotal role in boosting the local economy, bringing in a significant influx of tourism dollars.
Understanding the needs of the growing crowd, the event organizers have introduced a convenient shuttle service for this year's event. Operating every half-hour, the shuttle will stop at each hotel and motel in the City of Ellensburg, ensuring that visitors can travel to the rodeo without the hassle of finding or paying for parking at the grounds.
Apart from the rodeo activities, attendees can also look forward to several performances over the weekend. Saturday will feature a special treat, with the renowned Sawyer Brown sharing the stage with Chayce Beckham.
As the Ellensburg Rodeo gallops into its next century, it remains a testament to the enduring spirit of competition, community, and celebration. With its rich history and a promising future, the rodeo stands as a cherished tradition that both honors the past and welcomes the new.