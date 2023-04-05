ELLENSBURG - Ellensburg Police say they’ve made two arrests in connection with a recent package theft in Ellensburg.
On Sunday, April 2 at around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a package theft in the area of Idaho street.
The victim used doorbell security camera footage as evidence; it showed a male suspect stealing a package and moments later, entered a vehicle that drove away.
That same day, police were at the Ellensburg Fred Meyer for an unrelated call when an officers noticed the suspect vehicle in the parking lot, as well as the suspect that matched the description of the alleged package thief. The officer confronted a 34-year-old Union Gap man and arrested him for the package theft. Other officers located the driver of the vehicle, a 59-year-old Yakima man; he too was arrested for the package theft.
Both suspects were booked into the Kittitas County Jail and face charges of theft.