ELLENSBURG - A three-week-old kitten is alive today thanks to the heroism of a City of Ellensburg Animal Control officer.
On Wednesday, May 10, Animal Control Officer Heidi Monson brought in a litter of kittens into the Yakima Humane Ellensburg Shelter. Shelter staff say one of the weaker kittens stopped breathing as it was being warmed. It was realized that the cat was noticeably affected by the cold elements it had been exposed to overnight. Monson reacted by doing CPR on the feline, performing mouth to mouth. Moments after the baby cat died, the kitten was revived and became conscious again.
Shelter staff say it's incredible and rare to see anyone performing CPR on an animal as it goes to show the level of skill possessed by Monson.
As of Thursday morning, the kitten was meowing and eating normally; it was transferred to the Seattle Humane Society for adoption.