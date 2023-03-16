ELLENSBURG - On Wednesday, a Microsoft software engineer living in Ellensburg was featured in People Magazine for his weight loss journey using a new, FDA-approved weight loss prescription injection Wegovy.
39-year-old Bill Carlson captured the attention of the national celebrity news magazine after posting his weight loss story on Reddit last year.
Wegovy is a prescription drug that is administered as an injection in the stomach, arm or thigh; it's designed for people afflicted by chronic obesity. Wegovy, a semiglutide, received FDA-approval in June 2021.
"This under-the-skin injection is the first approved drug for chronic weight management in adults with general obesity or overweight since 2014. The drug is indicated for chronic weight management in patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 27 kg/m2 or greater who have at least one weight-related ailment or in patients with a BMI of 30 kg/m2 or greater," the FDA wrote in a press release announcing the approval of Wegovy.
Carlson told People that he struggled with obesity most of his life and was at his heaviest at 225 lbs. at 5'8" just before he started using Wegovy in late 2021.
"I remember the very first day I took it — it was in the evening. The next day, I got up and we had lunch, mac and cheese," he told the magazine. "Normally, I eat half of the box of it but I took about five bites out of the mac and cheese and I felt a feeling I've never felt before ever, which was a feeling of being full."
"I've always eaten until I feel pain or, 'The food's gone. I guess I'll stop eating.' But it was such a different feeling and I've just never experienced it," he continues. "It blew my mind. So for the first week, I was relearning how to eat, and it was insane."
Carlson told People that he had been losing 2 lbs. per week and has lost 55 lbs. so far.
However, side effects associated with Wegovy include nausea, diarrhea, constipation and vomiting.
"My doctor really wanted to make sure that all of the side effects were taken care of," Carlson explains. "We monitored my blood levels every month, kidney function, pancreas, thyroid, glucose monitoring, metabolic panels. We tried to stay on top of that stuff very closely. He knew of some of the side effects as far as nausea so I also got a prescription for anti-nausea medication Zofran."
Carlson says he experienced occasional side effects from Wegovy, but says the pros far outweigh the cons.
"It's hard to express in words how terrible the side effects of being obese are — you're tired all the time, going up and down the stairs you get winded, going about your day huffing and puffing, you just feel sick all the time," he tells PEOPLE. "So I kind of felt that even if I was getting some side effects from Wegovy, as long as it wasn't one of the very serious ones, those side effects would be far less than what I was experiencing in day-to-day life."
"All that is gone now," Carlson adds, boasting his current weight of 170 lbs. after 11 months. "I just feel all around better in every way. I've easily added 20 years to my life. I'm planning on taking it forever."
Carlson says the hardest part about taking Wegovy is insurance coverage. Carlson he pays about $200 per month for Wegovy with insurance.