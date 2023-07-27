PESHASTIN - An Ellensburg man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after he was thrown from his vehicle during a rollover crash near Blewett Pass at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
State Troopers say 63-year-old Nels Zumwalt was driving southward on US 97 in Chelan County when he left the road, went into the ditch and rolled.
Zumwalt was ejected because he wasn't wearing his seatbelt.
He sustained back injuries, but was conscious and talking.
It was later confirmed that Zumwalt was under the influence at the time of the crash.