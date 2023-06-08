COLVILLE - An Ellensburg man is behind bars in Stevens County today after he was one of seven men arrested in child sex abuse sting. Thomas Riehl of Ellensburg has been booked into jail and now faces charges.
The Stevens County Sheriff's Office says some of the crimes investigated included:
Rape of a child in the first degree – attempt
Rape of a child in the second degree – attempt
• Communication with a minor for immoral purposes
• Sexual Exploitation of a minor
• Commercial sexual abuse of a minor - attempt
The names of the individuals arrested during the operation are:
Thomas Riehl Ellensburg WA
Spencer Voice Colville, WA
Scott Jackson Addy, WA
Kaleb Grimm Addy, WA
Travis Hiibner Spokane Valley, WA
- Jason Frank Spokane, WA
- Matthew Roque. Colville, WA
Those agencies involved include:
• Stevens County Prosecutor’s Office
• Stevens County Sheriff’s Office
• Homeland Security Investigations
• Washington State Patrol
• United States Border Patrol Colville Station
• Othello Police Department
• Spokane Police Department
• Caldwell Idaho Police Department
"Internet crimes against children are at an all-time high and targeting the individuals that prey on our youth is an absolute high priority for the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Brad Manke. “This operation was aimed at protecting our vulnerable children and making our communities safer.People have asked why we would conduct an operation that would possibly lure predators from other areas to our county for our courts to have to deal with? The answer is simple. A predator is a predator and they need removed from any community on which they may be preying on children. Of the seven men arrested, three were from out of the area. One of those happened to be in the area for a family event,” Manke said. “I whole heartedly thank all the agencies involved, and give special thanks to the US Border Patrol Colville Office for the logistical support.”