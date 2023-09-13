ELECTRIC CITY - An Electric City man was sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison after firing a gun at a bail bondsman in November 2022.
39-year-old Christopher Morgan shot at a bail bondsman who had attempted to arrest him on a warrant. A probable cause affidavit says Morgan shot at the bail bondsman when he entered Morgan's trailer in the area of Sunny Drive and 5th Street in Electric City. The bail bondsman wasn't hit, but he did return fire and left the scene to contact law enforcement. Morgan wasn't hit by the return fire.
After multiple law enforcement agencies had arrived to apprehend him, Morgan surrendered; he was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail.
On Monday, Morgan was sentenced to 80 months behind bars after he was convicted of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a deadly weapon.
Morgan has an extensive criminal history that includes burglary and assault.