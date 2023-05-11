EPHRATA - An elderly couple has injuries after the mid-sized SUV they were in crashed into a large pickup truck on SR 28 south of Ephrata on Thursday.
Authorities say the crash happened near Oasis Park in the early afternoon.
State Troopers say a driver in his mid-80s was at the wheel when he crossed the centerline and struck the front third of the pickup truck.
The speed limit in the area the crash happened is 50 mph.
The glancing head-on collision damaged both vehicles, with the mid-sized SUV sustaining more destruction.
Troopers say the older couple appeared confused about what happened, other than they were traveling to Wenatchee.
The pickup truck driver was unhurt.