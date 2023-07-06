Washington, D.C. - In a significant effort to address the ongoing crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP), the United States Department of Justice has announced the creation of a new Regional Outreach Program. This program aims to tackle the issue head-on by permanently placing 10 attorneys and coordinators in five designated regions across the country. The Eastern District of Washington has been selected as one of the districts to have a dedicated attorney as part of this initiative.
Attorney General Merrick B. Garland expressed his commitment to mobilizing the resources of the Justice Department to combat the MMIP crisis, which has had a devastating impact on the lives of victims, their families, and Tribal communities as a whole. He emphasized the importance of accelerating efforts and working in partnership with Tribes to ensure the safety of their communities and pursue justice for American Indian and Alaska Native families.
Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco highlighted the significance of the new positions, noting that they demonstrate the Justice Department's continued commitment to addressing the MMIP crisis with urgency and utilizing all available tools. The MMIP attorneys and coordinators will collaborate with partners across jurisdictions and work closely with Tribal communities, which have been disproportionately affected by this epidemic.
The Eastern District of Washington, one of the districts chosen for a dedicated attorney, experiences higher rates of violent crime and domestic violence compared to many other communities. U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref emphasized the commitment of the United States Attorney's Office to work closely with Tribal, federal, and state partners to combat the root causes of the crisis and hold perpetrators of these crimes accountable. The office has a significant history of prosecuting homicide cases arising from violent crime on Tribal lands, including the Yakama Nation, Colville, Spokane, and Kalispel Reservations.
The MMIP Regional Outreach Program prioritizes MMIP cases in line with the Deputy Attorney General's directive issued in July 2022, which promotes public safety in Indian country. The program fulfills the Justice Department's promise to assign new personnel to address the MMIP crisis, as outlined in Executive Order 14053. It also aligns with the Department's Federal Law Enforcement Strategy to Prevent and Respond to Violence Against American Indians and Alaska Natives, Including to Address Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons.
Under the new program, five MMIP Assistant U.S. Attorneys and five MMIP coordinators will provide specialized support to United States Attorneys' offices, focusing on investigating unresolved MMIP cases and related crimes. They will also facilitate communication, coordination, and collaboration among federal, Tribal, local, and state law enforcement agencies and non-governmental partners. The program will be implemented in five regions: the Northwest, Southwest, Great Plains, Great Lakes, and Southeast, with personnel located within host United States Attorneys' offices in several districts across the country.
Executive Office for United States Attorneys (EOUSA) Director Monty Wilkinson expressed the commitment of the Department to prevent and respond to cases of missing or murdered Indigenous people. He emphasized the collaborative efforts with federal, Tribal, state, and local law enforcement partners to locate missing persons and solve crimes. The MMIP Program will work in conjunction with the Justice Department's National Native American Outreach Services Liaison and other relevant offices and initiatives to ensure a comprehensive response to the MMIP crisis.
The launch of the MMIP Regional Outreach Program is a crucial step in addressing the crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons in the United States. By placing dedicated attorneys and coordinators in key regions, the Justice Department aims to prevent further tragedies, provide support to affected communities, and bring justice to the victims and their families.
The Washington State Patrol announced that the new Missing Indigenous Person alert system was set to launch in Washington state on July 1.
The alert system added missing Indigenous people to the existing alert systems already in place, including AMBER Alerts highlighting missing children, SILVER Alerts highlighting missing seniors, and ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON Alerts highlighting missing adults.