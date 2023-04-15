EAST WENATCHEE - Earlier this week, East Wenatchee Police posted about a traffic stop that ended in arrest of a drug suspect.
During the traffic stop, an officer noticed drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash in the vehicle. A K-9 was brought to the scene and alerted police to the smell of narcotics.
A search warrant was obtained resulting in the seizure of 2.26 pounds of meth, $1,300 in cash and a scale.
The suspect was arrested and booked into jail on unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.