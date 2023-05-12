EAST WENATCHEE - One week after debuting its fully electric pickup truck patrol unit, East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson says he and his policing counterparts are impressed.
The East Wenatchee Police Department is now the first law enforcement agency in north central Washington with a fully electric patrol vehicle, let alone it being the only battery-powered pickup truck. Johnson says his department purchased the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning in October 2022 and it was finally delivered about a week ago.
"We purchased it because Ford was really pushing law enforcement agencies to employ this truck as a patrolling unit. They offered special pricing with the intent of being among the first law enforcement agencies to try it out," Johnson told Source ONE News.
Johnson says the truck's was priced at $42,000 at the time of purchase, which is close to $30,000 less than what it would cost to buy it outright today.
Johnson says the truck replaced the department's Ford Expedition and will be used to tow the agency's crime investigation unit. The towable apparatus is used on long-term crime scene investigations.
As far as the truck's performance is concerned, Johnson says the rig is very quick.
"When you hit the gas, your head snaps back," Johnson explained. "It goes from 0-60 in 4.2 seconds." The truck is also capable of towing up to 10,000 lbs.
Johnson says the truck's cost to operate is 1/4 to 1/5 of what it costs for their gas-powered fleet. Johnson says the truck's charge is long enough to allow two to three shift uses before a recharge is needed. A charging station for the vehicle was installed at the department.
Johnson says Wenatchee's Police Department is in the process of trying to purchase a fully electric patrol vehicle and is impressed with the performance of the F-150 Lightning.
In 2021, Central Washington University's police force debuted its fully electric Tesla Model Y patrol vehicle.