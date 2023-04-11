EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect in a domestic violence robbery and assault.
Police have probable cause to arrest Trenton Jackson on multiple charges included first-degree domestic violence robbery and second-degree domestic violence assault (strangulation),” according to East Wenatchee police.
The alleged incident occurred on March 27. Police say Jackson was last seen fleeing from the victim in a burgundy Ford Fusion with deal plates.
Jackson is about 6-foot-1 and weights 175 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call RiverCom at 509-663-9911.