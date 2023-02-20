SPOKANE — An East Wenatchee man has been indicted on a federal drug distribution charge stemming from a November arrest in Rock Island.
Matthew D. Hendricks was indicted in U.S. District Court in Spokane on a charge of possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl. Hendricks pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing last month.
On Nov. 1, Columbia River Drug Task Force detectives reportedly observed Hendricks in Rock Island. Hendricks at the time at an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant and detectives believed he was dealing fentanyl pills, according to court records.
Hendricks rode his motorcycle to a body shop on Rock Island Road where he was contacted by detectives. The task for says Hendricks fled and was found hiding behind a vehicle. Investigators reportedly seized nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills and close to an ounce of methamphetamine, along with more than $2,500 in cash.
Hendricks was initially charged in Douglas County Superior Court but the charges were dismissed due to the federal drug case.