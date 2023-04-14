SPOKANE — An East Wenatchee man already charged with child rape has been indicted in federal court on child pornography charges.
Michael Avilez Espinoza was indicted in U.S. District Court in Spokane with two counts of online enticement, two counts of production of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty on Monday.
Espinoza was charged in 2020 in Douglas County with child rape and sexual exploitation of a 12-year-old victim. He’s also facing charges related to child pornography in Chelan County.
Law enforcement in Douglas County alleged Espinoza raped the 12-year-old victim and shared explicit photos and videos of the girl in 2020. Police in Chelan County say Espinoza had sex with a 16-year-old in 2019 and recorded the incident before sharing the images.
The federal charges are related to both the Chelan and Douglas County investigations.