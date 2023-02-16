SPOKANE — An East Wenatchee man is facing a federal drug charge in connection to a Dec. 9 arrest by Columbia River Drug Task Force detectives.
Shawn Drummond is charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Drummond was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on Tuesday.
Drummond was stopped leaving his home on North Grover Place in East Wenatchee on Dec. 9 as part of an investigation in fentanyl distribution.
A search warrant was served on Drummond’s vehicle and investigators reportedly found about 500 fentanyl pills and a “substantial amount” of cash. Detectives also seized another 8,000 pills, and about 20 grams of heroin, at his home, according to court records.
Charges in Douglas County Superior Court were dismissed on Monday against Drummond due to the now ongoing federal case.