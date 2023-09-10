PESHASTIN - A 48-year-old Arlington man's motorcycle ride along US 2 ended in injury after he was hit from behind by a 20-year-old East Wenatchee man on Saturday at noon near Leavenworth.
Washington State Troopers say John Morrison was going west on US 2 in Peshastin when he began to slow for traffic. Ben Patchen's SUV was behind Morrison and didn't stop in time, striking Morrison.
Morrison was injured and taken to a Wenatchee hospital for treatment.
Patchen wasn't hurt. Troopers say Patchen was following Morrison too closely.