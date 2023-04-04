EAST WENATCHEE - The ownership group of East Wenatchee's Clearwater Saloon and Casino will soon open another restaurant and bar across the street.
Clearwater recently purchased the building that once housed Johnny's Pub.
Going into the former Johnny's Pub will be a 'Buffalo Wild Wings-style' restaurant that will be called 'Side Chick Sports Bar.'
Within the 4,200 square foot space will be a full service restaurant, a bar, an arcade for kids and more.
Side Chick will serve various chicken dishes that include a vast variety of wings and broasted chicken. The eatery also has grand plans for its breakfast menu that include a biscuit bar with five different styles of country gravy, butters and jellies. It will also feature an exclusive late night menu that includes a hot dog cart-style service.
Boasting over 80 televisions, Side Chick will dish up a healthy serving of sporting event viewings, including local sports and UFC fights.
Owners say the goal is to open Side Chick by May 5.