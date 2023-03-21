EAST WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee man who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients in a Ponzi scheme was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Gregory Lone, 55, previously pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree theft.
Prosecutors and Lone’s defense attorney had reached a joint agreement to recommend Lone serve three years behind bars. Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber instead sentenced Lone to 96 months in prison, a sentence well above the standard sentencing range of 12-14 months.
A restitution hearing is scheduled for March 30
Lone, a financial advisor, was first arrested in November of 2020 after investigators say he stole about $500,000 from five different clients in the Wenatchee Valley, most in their 80s and 90s, between 2016 and 2019.
The victims in the case submitted statements to the court describing that they had lost most of their life savings in Lone’s scheme. According to Newsradio 560 KPQ, Lone’s family member also said he stole more than $4 million from her over seven years, sending her fake investment statements.