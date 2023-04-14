EAST WENATCHEE - A local boy remains in critical care after he was severely injured while playing outside on April 10.
10-year-old Julian Sixto-Alvarez of East Wenatchee was outside, playing on his scooter when he hit a truck. Julian ended up fracturing his spine and skull and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment where he remains as of Friday.
East Wenatchee Police say Julian and a friend going fast downhill on Third Street, approaching Iowa Street when the crash happened.
Police say a truck that was traveling southward on Iowa and was adhering to all traffic laws when Julian fell and struck the wheel of the rig.
Police say Julian was not wearing a helmet. The driver was not at fault in the crash.
Now, Julian's family prays that their son can still have a normal life.
"Julian was a student of mine in kindergarten. He is the sweetest boy and his family is wonderful," Kaycie Anderson wrote in a post on social media.
A GoFundMe has been created to help support Julian’s family as they continue to pay for his medical treatment. In one day, over 100 people have donated more than $8,000.