EPHRATA - Ephrata Police report that a horror movie mistaken as something else prompted a call to authorities early Wednesday.
At about 12:56 a.m., police say an anonymous caller reported hearing domestic violence that involved a male beating on a female in the 20 block of Basin Street.
Police classified it as a 'disturbance call' and responded to the residence to check on the situation.
Ephrata Police say they were informed by a couple with a sick baby that they had been watching the horror flick called "The Purge."
Police say there were no signs of fighting and both told police that they were ok.