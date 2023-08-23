MOSES LAKE – A Moses Lake man’s wild ride over the weekend will likely resonate with him for a long time. Grant County Sheriff’s Officials confirmed that 56-year-old Hinocencio Aguilar of Moses Lake was driving northward on Airway Drive in Moses Lake at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when things literally went ‘sideways.’
During their investigation, deputies confirmed that Aguilar swerved to avoid a person in the road and ended up driving through a building across the road from the Airway Deli & Gas Station near SR 17. Video evidence provided to Source ONE News does not appear to show anyone walking in the road seconds before the crash, but that has not been confirmed. It was initially reported that Aguilar had fallen asleep at the wheel.
Deputies say Aguilar drove through garage portion of the building. A tow truck driver at the scene stated that Aguilar drove through the garage entirely, taking some of the contents inside with him. Aguilar's shock-inducing drive abruptly ended when he crashed into a parked vehicle.
Sheriff’s officials say Aguilar only sustained minor injuries.
Investigators say no crime was committed and he has not been cited.