OKANOGAN COUNTY - The Eagle Bluff Fire, which broke out on July 29, has now grown to an alarming size of approximately 15,000 acres. Located about 3/4 mile west of Oroville and stretching north to the Canadian Border near Osoyoos, the wildfire is currently under investigation and yet to be contained.
Despite the persistent efforts of nearly 250 personnel, including the Northeast Washington Type 3 Incident Management Team #2, no containment has been reported. The fire has demonstrated moderate behavior, with short runs, flanking, torching, and short-range spotting observed. The fuel for the flames primarily comprises brush, timber litter, and understory, along with a mixed area of shrub steppe, mainly sagebrush, interspersed with closed canopy timber.
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office initially evacuated residents deemed to be at risk due to the fire's behavior. However, following a decrease in threat level, these evacuation notices have now been lifted. The Red Cross Shelter at Oroville High School, once a refuge for the evacuated, has also been closed as immediate evacuations are no longer necessary.
Residents have now been issued with a Level 2 Evacuation notice, indicating they should be ready to evacuate if the situation escalates. All evacuation information, road closures, and crucial community details can be accessed at the Okanogan County Emergency Management webpage.
As the situation stands, Boundary Point Road and Shirley Road are now open to traffic. However, the Loomis-Oroville Road remains closed due to guardrail damage, the risk of rock slides, and the presence of fire equipment and personnel. The same applies to Blue Lake Road from Golden Road to Wannacut Lake and Ellemeham Mountain Road at Golden Road.
The suppression tactics to manage the fire include direct action, construction, monitoring, and improvement of fire lines. Efforts are being concentrated on protecting values at risk, particularly on the east side of the current fire boundary. The south, west, and north boundaries are also being closely monitored and actively managed.
As we move into the next 24 hours, the weather is expected to remain dry with lighter winds, which will likely influence active fire behavior on exposed slopes, ridge tops, and along unchecked edges. Relative humidity is also forecasted to drop to the teens, posing additional challenges.
Residents who have sustained damage or lost structures due to the fire are urged to report to the Okanogan County Emergency Management at 509-422-7206.
The management teams continue to work round the clock, monitoring the fire situation and keeping the community informed. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and prepared for further updates and instructions.