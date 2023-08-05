OKANOGAN COUNTY — Firefighters have made substantial progress in combating the 16,428-acre Eagle Bluff fire burning near Oroville in Okanogan County, with containment rising to 70%. The fire, being managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources and the Spokane District—Bureau of Land Management, witnessed significant progress yesterday afternoon and into the overnight hours, increasing containment from 62 percent.
Firefighting Efforts
On Thursday, night shift operations included road grading in the Blue Lake area, with interior flare-ups of unburned fuels remaining visible but posing little danger of spread. During the day, firefighters secured dozer lines and mapped areas for repairs on the western portion, while crews mopped up and secured a 100-foot buffer around structures on the eastern perimeter.
Saturday's efforts focused on repair of dozer lines on the eastern and southern perimeter and further evaluation of needed repairs. To the northwest, the spread potential remains high, but firefighters will be on patrol along the Loomis-Oroville Road and north toward the Nighthawk border crossing. Rogue River Interagency Hotshots continue to hold the line south of the Similkameen River, with task forces developed for any new fire starts.
Weather and Safety
Shifting weather patterns over the next couple of days may bring isolated thunderstorms and short bursts of heavy rain if conditions align. Daytime temperatures will remain warm but are expected to drop slightly by the weekend due to increased cloud cover.
Aerial resources are in active use, and boaters should remain aware of helicopters dipping out of many local lakes and ponds, staying clear during operations.
Smoke and Evacuations
Northern winds continue to funnel smoke down from Canada, causing dense smoke at times, especially in the early morning. Afternoon winds may clear some of the smoke, but valleys may still experience fair to moderate visibility.
The British Columbia Wildfire Service is overseeing the fire's efforts on the Canadian side, with more information available on the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System at https://cwfis.cfs.nrcan.gc.ca/home.
While evacuation levels have decreased in Okanogan County, road closures remain in place, reflecting the continued caution in the area.