MOSES LAKE — In the early hours of July 24th, two men sustained serious gunshot wounds in an incident that led to the unearthing of a large-scale illegal marijuana operation in the 14000 block of Rd C NE, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
The victims, whose identities are not disclosed, were rushed to the hospital by ambulance following the dispatch of the Sheriff's Office, Moses Lake Police Department, and Ephrata Police Department at approximately 4:18 a.m. The condition of the shooting victims remains undisclosed.
Two suspects, identified as Juan Cabrera Calderon, 49, of Hillsboro, Oregon, and Martin Chacon Martinez, 38, of Yelm, were arrested near the scene. They have been booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of Assault in the 2nd degree and Robbery in the 1st degree. Both Calderon and Martinez are currently being held on $1,000,000 bail.
The discovery of the illegal marijuana operation on the property spurred a separate investigation. Detectives who arrived at the scene discovered over 5,000 marijuana plants, more than 1,200 pounds of processed marijuana, an AR-style ghost gun, and numerous chemicals and fertilizers. The estimated street value of the seized marijuana exceeds $9 million. There was no power supply to the property, and electricity was being generated by several generators.
Members of the Grant County Sheriff's Major Crime Unit and the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) have since responded to the scene. The Major Crime Unit is investigating the assault and robbery incident, while INET is investigating the drug operation.
Collaborating with the Bureau of Reclamation, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Department of Ecology, law enforcement officials eradicated the illegal grow operation and seized the hazardous materials for disposal.
Law enforcement entities have voiced growing concern about the dangers of such illicit marijuana operations, citing risks of structure fires due to unpermitted and hazardous electrical modifications, and environmental damage caused by the reckless disposal of chemicals and by-products into the ground.
"These operations don't just represent a significant financial risk," stated a Grant County official, "They also pose a tangible threat to public safety, and often incite related crimes such as theft, robbery, and violence."
Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or the illegal marijuana operation to come forward.
This investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.