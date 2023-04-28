COULEE CITY - Dry Falls near Coulee City is on the proverbial 'map' in terms of being one of the world's most recognized geological wonders. In fact, the International Commission on Geoheritage ranked Dry Falls among landscape spectacles like the Grand Canyon, Mount Everest, and the Sugar Loaf monolith in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
In total, the commission recognized 100 land formations among 56 different countries.
According to geologists, Dry Falls is the main feature in a series of cataracts. The canyons in the Dry Falls area were carved by outburst floods at the end of the last ice age.
"The history of the Channeled Scabland starts in the late Pleistocene, as ice sheets in the Columbia River Basin began to melt. The ice dam holding back glacial Lake Missoula in northern Idaho and western Montana collapsed and released a cataclysmic surge of water estimated to have been ten times the flow of all the rivers in the world. The floodwaters carved out deep canyons, known as coulees, into the thick stacks of Miocene basaltic lava flows that cover nearly one third of Washington. These lava flows, known as the Columbia River Basalt Group, are riddled with cooling cracks and crumbly flow tops. These properties made it possible for the huge floods to erode the rocks into this unique landscape," the geological Commission wrote.
The term "Channeled Scabland" was a term coined specifically for the formation of Dry Falls by geologist Harlen Bretz in the 1920's.