WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Police say injuries resulted from a violent-looking wreck in downtown Wenatchee Friday night.
Officers were responding to a trespass call at a nearby gas station when they heard a truck accelerating south on Mission Street towards the intersection at Ferry St. Officers say the truck barreled towards the red lights at the intersection.
A family in a minivan traveling west on Ferry St. entered the intersection on a green light. The truck and the van collided sending the truck flying off the road. Officers arrived to discover that no one was seriously hurt.
After initial investigation, it was determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The suspected causing driver was arrested and booked into jail on DUI.
Kirk Dove was witness to the immediate aftermath of the crash:
“This happened right in front of me as I was sitting at the light. I don't understand why guns were drawn on a collision situation but it seems like one driver knew the other and it was a potential homicide. Why because the girl in the minivan kept on yelling at the guy in the truck by his name to get out of the truck. But the Wenatchee PD had three vehicles and several officers already on the scene pull up immediately and instantaneous one coming down Ferry one going up Ferry and one coming from behind me on Mission instantaneously like it was some kind of car chase drawing their weapons yelling for the individual to get out of the truck!”
Wenatchee Police say they managed to capture the crash on body camera; it will be used as evidence in the investigation.