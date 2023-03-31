RICHLAND - A 49-year-old man who used a 4-year-old boy to deliver ten pounds of meth in the Richland/Pasco area is behind bars today after he was sentenced to 12 years in prison this week.
The United States Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Washington says Rafael Muniz-De La Mora of Sinaloa, Mexico pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Muniz-De La Mora also will serve 5 years of federal supervision after he is released from federal custody. The U.S. Attorney's Office stated that Muniz-De La Mora routinely was distributing 100 to 200 pound shipments of methamphetamine into Eastern Washington.
An anonymous source involved in Muniz-De La Mora's case says given the size of Muniz-De La Mora's operation, it plausible that his distribution of drugs reached beyond the Tri-Cities area.
"Given the quantity of drugs Mr. Muniz De La Mora was distributing, it is likely at least some of the methamphetamine his organization distributed may have reached the Moses Lake and Othello areas," they wrote.
In September 2020, Muniz-De La Mora's co-defendant, Carlos Madrigal-Deniz, made arrangements for a ten-pound delivery of methamphetamine from Muniz-De La Mora, who brought a four-year-old child to the transaction. The child was wearing a Spider-Man backpack containing approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine. Muniz-De La Mora escorted the young child, who is seen wearing the backpack, from one vehicle to another. Muniz-De La Mora, the child, and another co-defendant then entered into the second vehicle – a Chevy Cruze. Shortly, thereafter, DEA Tri-Cities stopped the Chevy Cruze and recovered the backpack, which was inside the car, next to the child. Inside the Spider-Man Backpack, the DEA recovered 10 pounds of methamphetamine supplied by Muniz-De La Mora. Below are still shots from surveillance video of the transaction.
Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, stated “Drug distribution continues to be a scourge in the Tri-Cities and elsewhere. It is particularly troubling that Mr. Muniz-De La Mora used a four-year old child to conceal his distribution activities”
Source ONE News inquired to Waldref's office about who the kid was and how he got involved in the drug deal gone awry.