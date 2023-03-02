GEORGE - A semi hauling a trailer full of eggs rolled onto its side, making quite the mess after spilling tens of thousands of eggs onto the roadway near George early Thursday.
Washington State Troopers say the wreck happened at about 3:30 a.m. on I-90 about seven miles east of George.
Troopers say the driver had went off the road, overcorrected and rolled. State Patrol says the driver was unhurt, but as to why he left the road in the first place, the trucker wouldn't say.
Troopers cited the driver for having wheels off the roadway.
Traffic is being diverted as crews clean up the mess, investigate and clear the crash scene.
State Patrol officials say nearly all the eggs the truck had been hauling are broken.