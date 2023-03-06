EAST WENATCHEE — A driver suffered a medical emergency, causing him to drive off of U.S. 2 and collide with a tree Monday morning north of East Wenatchee.
Leonardo Cervantes-Ramirez, a 19-year-old Orondo man, was driving a 2008 Nissan 350Z east on Highway 2, near Turtle Rock Road, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and went onto the westbound shoulder, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The car continued off the road and struck a tree.
Cervantes-Ramirez was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where staff determined he suffered a medical emergency while driving.
State troopers say Cervantes-Ramirez was not wearing a seatbelt.
The state patrol continues to investigate.