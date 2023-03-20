MOSES LAKE — A driver suffering a medical emergency crashed into four vehicles in Moses Lake, the final wreck causing his pickup truck to roll, trapping him inside.
The 52-year-old man was driving on South Pioneer Way when he collided with three vehicle at the intersection of East Sharon Avenue on Thursday, according to Moses Lake police.
The driver continued down Pioneer Way and hit another vehicle at East Hill Avenue. The collision caused his pickup truck to roll, pinning him inside the vehicle.
Moses Lake firefighters responded and were able extricate the driver from the vehicle. He was taken to Samaritan Hospital.
Police say minor injuries were reported in the collisions at the Pioneer Way and Sharon Avenue intersection.