ELLENSBURG — A driver was injured in a collision late Monday night on Highway 97 north of Ellensburg.
James E. Notman, a 63-year-old Cowiche man, was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry south on Highway 97 when he reportedly lost control, according to the Washington State Patrol.
State troopers say Notman’s vehicle crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound 2004 Ford F-250.
Notman was injured and taken to Wenatchee Valley Medical Center. The driver of the pickup truck, a 62-year-old North Bend, Oregon man, was not hurt.
The state patrol cited Notman for driving too fast for road conditions.