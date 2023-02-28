OKANOGAN — A 77-year-old man was flown to a Spokane hospital following a rollover crash Monday afternoon on state Route 20 west of Okanogan.
Twisp resident Bert D. Bowmen was driving a 2005 Toyota Tundra pickup truck west on SR 20. State troopers say he was driving too fast for road conditions and lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road and rolled multiple times down an about 150-foot embankment.
The pickup truck landed back on its wheels.
Bowmen was taken to Mid Valley Hospital before being flown by a fixed-winged aircraft to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with serious injuries.
The state patrol continues to investigate the crash.