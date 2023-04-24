ORONDO - Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle who was nowhere to be found after rolling his car near Orondo on Sunday.
Sometime in the afternoon, Orondo firefighters say a vehicle traveling behind the car on US 97 just north of Lone Pine saw it drift across the roadway into the oncoming lane, leave the road and rolled/flipped several times.
Firefighters say the vehicle sustained severe damage and the driver was not at the scene, believing he fled on foot.
The car had reportedly rolled 100 feet off of the roadway.
Washington State Troopers investigating the wreck say the vehicle had no registered owner and they don't know why the driver ran at this time.