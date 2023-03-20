QUINCY — Grant County deputies are looking for the driver of a car that collided with a power pole Monday morning near Quincy.
Grant PUD employees responded to a reported power outage just before 5:30 a.m. and found the collision at Adams Road North and Road 9 Northwest. The vehicle was still at the scene but the driver had fled, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The collision with the power pole also caused a power outage in the area.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone that may have information on the driver of the car to call 509-762-1160.