RUFF — A tragic accident late Monday night in the 5300-block of Road W-Northeast near Ruff about 16 miles east of Moses Lake led to the death of a driver, who, after crashing his vehicle, came into contact with downed power lines.
The incident occurred around 11 p.m. when the driver, for yet-to-be-determined reasons, veered off the northbound lane, crossed the southbound lane, and entered a barrow ditch. The trajectory led the vehicle to collide with a wooden utility pole, shearing it in half. This resulted in the power lines draping over the vehicle.
Preliminary findings suggest that the fatal electrocution occurred when the driver, attempting to exit the crash scene, came into contact with the live power lines. Additionally, a brush fire was ignited by the incident, engulfing the vehicle, which was later extinguished by firefighters on the scene.
The body of the deceased driver has been taken into the custody of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison. An autopsy will be conducted to ascertain further details of the tragic incident. The identity of the man is being withheld until his next-of-kin has been informed of the unfortunate event.