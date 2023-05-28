GEORGE - One person is dead after they passed away on the side of the road near George Saturday evening.
At about 6:58 p.m., a Washington State Trooper was summoned to a vehicle that was parked on the right shoulder of eastbound I-90 about six miles east of George.
An unresponsive man was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle. CPR was given and the man was transported to Samaritan Hospital where he was declared dead.
The deceased person is identified as 56-year-old Petr Pipenko of North Port, Florida.
The cause of the man's death was not disclosed. We'll try to get an update from the Grant County coroner's office.