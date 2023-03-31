VANTAGE — A 29-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 west of Vantage.
Carnation, Wash. resident Elijah S. Mayfield was driving a 2013 Dodge Ram, pulling a trailer, east on I-90 shortly before 10 p.m. State troopers say he lost control, causing the truck to roll.
The vehicle came to rest in the median.
Mayfield was pronounced dead at Boeing Airfield on the way to the hospital. State troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The state patrol continues to investigate.