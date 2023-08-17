ORONDO - Washington State Troopers say a crash killed a person just north of Orondo in Douglas County on Thursday.
Authorities say the wreck happened at around 3:30 a.m. on US 97.
The vehicle was reportedly going south when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle became fully engulfed with the body of the driver still inside.
Douglas County Coroner Tanner Bateman says driver was a male, but an identity has yet to be confirmed. Bateman says the driver's body was burned beyond recognition, so the coroner has resorted to using DNA to identify the deceased.
We'll have more information when it becomes available.