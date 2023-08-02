OMAK - Two people are hurt after a rollover crash near Omak on Wednesday.
Troopers say 29-year-old Nicholas Shelter of Omak was going northbound on SR 97 at about 1:13 p.m. several miles north of Omak near the town of Riverside when he fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the centerline and collided with another vehicle.
State Patrol officials say the vehicle Shelter hit was traveling in the opposite direction and had slowed down in an attempt to avoid being hit. Shelter hit the SUV driven by 37-year-old Heather Ogborn of Tonasket. Ogborn's vehicle rolled upon impact and Shelter's vehicle collided with the guardrail and came to rest the wrong way on the southbound shoulder.
Shelter and Ogborn were injured and transported to North Valley Hospital.