MOSES LAKE — A suspected impaired driver was arrested early Friday morning after driving over spike strips and running off.
Moses Lake police located a white Cadillac Seville at about 3 a.m. Friday with a brake light out traveling on West Broadway Avenue. An officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle continued, eventually accelerating to 60 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to police.
The officer discontinued the traffic stop and lost sight of the suspect. Another officer in the area spotted the Cadillac speeding down West Broadway and also attempted a traffic stop. A third officer deployed spike strips, hitting the right front tire of the suspect’s vehicle.
Police say the driver came to a stop on South Pioneer Way after hitting a curb. Two people in the car ran off and a police K9 began tracking the two. The alleged driver, 30-year-old Eric Fuentes, and a female passenger, were both taken into custody.
Moses Lake police reported Fuentes was slurring his speech and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. About a dozen fentanyl pills and a small amount of methamphetamine were allegedly found in Fuentes’ vehicle, according to police.
Fuentes was booked into jail and charged with felony eluding, DUI and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Fuentes has a previous DUI conviction from 2016.
Fuentes was previously sentenced to more than a year in prison after he ran from Grant County deputies and broke into a home where he was shot by the 65-year-old homeowner.