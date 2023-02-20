TONASKET — A Colville woman was hospitalized after driving off of state Route 20 in Okanogan County and colliding head-on with a tree Sunday morning.
Patti K. Heckathorn, 67, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado east on SR 20, east of Tonasket, when she drove off the south side of the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The pickup truck then struck a tree, causing Heckathorn to be trapped in the vehicle. Emergency personnel responded and were able to extricate the woman from the pickup truck. She was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with vertebral fractures in her neck, a broken left leg and lacerations to her right leg, state troopers reported.
The state patrol determined Heckathorn was driving too fast for road conditions.