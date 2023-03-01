DESERT AIRE - Two local volunteers living in Desert Aire, just south of Mattawa, have been putting in a lot of time and energy in finding a way to dress up to 200 prom-bound Wahluke High School girls for free.
Holly Phelps and Carolyn Holmes are organizing a Dress Express Boutique event for Wahluke High School girls on April 15. The occasion allows female students wanting to go to prom to get dresses, jewelry, shoes and accessories without having to spend serious money on a school dance.
"We all know how special High School Prom is for students, their families and the community. We are hoping to make it a bit more special this year by offering free formal dresses, shoes and accessories for students attending their first high school dance in over 3 years," wrote Holly Phelps.
All items are either donated or bought by school staff, current students and community members both in and outside of the Mattawa area.
All students who are interested in getting their prom items can sign up by contacting Holly Phelps at 253-740-3369 or Carolyn Holmes at 206-246-2934.
A GoFundMe has been started in hopes of raising $2,000 to help fund the event. Donations will be accepted through March 31.
Prom for the Wahluke High School is set for May 6.