MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man reportedly wanted for domestic violence was taken into custody by police on Friday.
It's believed that Elias Vargas had barricaded himself in a home in the 100 block of West Nelson Road sometime in the late morning.
Vargas, who reportedly has a history of domestic violence was wanted on warrants after he allegedly assaulted his current spouse.
An armored vehicle was used at the scene and loud bangs were heard by witnesses.
Police eventually took Vargas into custody.
Vargas was convicted in a 2008 stabbing of an East Wenatchee man at a motel and has an extensive criminal history.