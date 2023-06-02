MOSES LAKE - Residents living in the Cascade Valley area of Moses Lake won't have to venture nearly as far for groceries if they plan on buying from the Dollar General come July.
An offering memorandum obtained by Source ONE News confirms the store will be open for business sometime in July 2023.
The store will be built near Cascade Valley Grocery and Laundry at 8038 Valley Road NE in Moses Lake.
The store and its parking lot will occupy 1.59 acres and the store itself will be 10,640 sq. ft.
Dollar General has signed an agreement that ensures it will be in business in Moses Lake for at least 15 years.
Dollar General is a chain of variety stores headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. As of April 2023, Dollar General operates over 19,000 stores in the United States offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, clothing for the family, housewares and seasonal items.
