WENATCHEE - The ex-Seattle middle school teacher who was recently arrested for for rape and assault had reportedly victimized a female escort worker whom he he selling drugs to, according to legal documents.
A probable cause affidavit filed by Chelan County Sheriff's deputies states that 52-year-old Darren Hunter had been allegedly peddling Xanax while the victim spent time with him as he rendered her services.
A search of Hunter's vehicle allegedly resulted in the discovery of Xanax, meth and cocaine, all of which the victim alleged Hunter had been using.
Hunter was arrested at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 30.
Further details disclosed in the probable cause affidavit revealed that Hunter had told the victim through text messages that he had went to Seattle to kidnap a teenage girl and use her as a "sex slave." The victim implied that Hunter was into underage females. The victim also alleged that Darren had forced her to watch what was described as 'black market' pornography that involved people getting raped and being killed. The victim alleges that Hunter had assaulted her by choking her and raping her while making her watch one of the aforementioned videos.
In addition to finding drugs in Darren's car, deputies say towels with blood and bodily fluids were found as well as a one piece bathing suit designed for a young girl.
The investigation into Hunter continues. His arraignment is set for August 14, 2023.
Until recently, Hunter worked as a middle school teacher in Seattle, a position he lost after pleading guilty to Assault 4th Degree with Sexual Motivation.
Since his relocation, Hunter is not currently employed by any school district.