EAST WENATCHEE - A custodian at Sterling Junior High School, identified as 49-year-old Matthew Vanhousen, is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a student.
Vanhousen was arrested last Friday and his bail was set at $50,000 on Monday.
The accusations came to light when a 16-year-old boy reported to the East Wenatchee Police Department in July that he was raped by Vanhousen on at least two separate occasions. According to the probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court, the incidents took place in the school's custodian closet and at Vanhousen's home.
Vanhousen is charged with suspicion of two counts of third-degree rape of a child, third-degree attempted rape of a child, two counts of third-degree child molestation, possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
He is currently being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. Judge Brian Huber set the bail, while the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had initially requested $100,000. Formal charges must be filed by Aug. 9, or Vanhousen must be released from custody. His next hearing is set for Aug. 17 if he doesn’t post bail, or Aug. 21 if he's out of custody.
The victim stated that he began meeting with Vanhousen in November 2022 when he was 15 years old. He also told the police about further inappropriate conduct, including attempts of rape and molestation.
According to court documents, another student witnessed Vanhousen and the boy "touch each other" in class, and text messages between the boy and Vanhousen were observed on the boy's phone. Moreover, the custodian supervisor stated that he saw Vanhousen in the custodian’s closet with students with “the lights off” on two separate occasions.
Another former student of Sterling Junior High reported inappropriate touching by Vanhousen and told the school’s counselor about a relationship between a student and an employee, but declined to provide further details at that time.
The East Wenatchee Police Department initiated an investigation on May 5 after a school resource officer alerted them to the alleged inappropriate relationship between the staff and a student.
The school district responded by placing Vanhousen on administrative leave on May 11.
It also later discovered that Vanhousen had allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with the 16-year-old boy's female friend who was also a minor.
Legal documents also confirmed that Vanhousen was having sexual relations with the boy at school and at Vanhousen's home while his wife and children were away.
According to court records, Vanhousen and his wife get divorced in July 2023.