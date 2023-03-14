OLYMPIA — The state Department of Natural Resources plans to use advanced artificial intelligence technology to help combat the state’s growing wildfire threat.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced a new pilot partnership with Pano AI to use technology to help with early detection and monitoring to provide richer data on wildfires as they emerge and allow for safer, faster and more effective fire response. The partnership will also bring additional visibility of the fire and will utilize AI to detect and notify of any concerning flare-ups.
“As soon as smoke or heat is detected on the landscape, our fire managers can direct air and ground suppression forces to the source in record time,” Franz said. “It also means more time for nearby communities to receive information from emergency services and act quickly if evacuations are required. When a fire is bearing down on your property, you don’t care how or when it started, you need to know that help is on the way right now.”
The pilot program will pair ultra-high-definition, 360-degree cameras, satellites and other data feeds with AI to provide active wildfire detection and up-to-the minute situational awareness. Being able to use cameras to identify smoke and fire right as it appears will increase DNR’s ability to get resources on scene and alert nearby communities.
Pano AI is the first disaster-preparedness technology provider to offer a fully integrated product for active wildfire detection using AI to help fire crews identify and extinguish new fires before they become a threat.
“Our team at Pano is made up of former fire professionals as well as world-class technologists who have come together to build the best possible tool for first responders,” said Sonia Kastner, CEO and founder of the company. “Our wildfire intelligence solution combines ultra-high-definition cameras, satellites, 5G, AI, and an easy-to-use software interface, all with the goal of making firefighter safer and more effective in the face of increasingly destructive climate-related threats.”